Jeff Cobb recently appeared to talk about a wide range of topics to promote his match against Chris Dickinson at Bloodsport this Saturday night.

During it, he talked about the idea of joining WWE. As of right now, he is of the ‘never say never’ mindset.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t [a goal], and there’s a lot of people out there that say, ‘I would never go to WWE.’ Well, you know, I would guarantee they’re lying. Is it the end all be all anymore? Probably not but to say that you don’t wanna go to the WWE, I think that’s a bold-faced lie but, I think that — like I said, you never say never but as of right now, I’m with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and I love [where I’m at] and I’m able to do — because I’m with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I’m able to do Bloodsport and scheduling permitting of course, but until that time, me and New Japan and Bloodsport through and through.”

H/T to PostWrestling