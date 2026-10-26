Jeff Cobb recently reflected on his experiences wearing face paint in WWE as JC Mateo compared to competing under a mask during his time in Lucha Underground.

During his WWE run, Cobb was part of the MFT faction alongside Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga and others, with members of the group sporting face paint as part of their presentation.

Speaking with SOTO619, Cobb was asked whether wrestling with face paint or wearing a mask was more uncomfortable. He admitted that the face paint was the more frustrating experience, particularly because he had never used it before.

“Paint. Because I’ve never done that before. Although, to be fair, I’ve never done the mask thing before. But the paint was truly different.”

Cobb also revealed that the idea apparently came from someone in WWE who mistakenly believed he had previously worn face paint during his time wrestling in Japan.

“Because I was told, you’re going to wear the paint like you did in Japan, and I never wore paint in Japan. I think they got me confused with somebody else.”

While wearing a mask presented its own challenges, Cobb explained that the biggest issue with face paint was the preparation and removal process.

“But yeah, paint was hard because I had to find paint. But, yeah, the paint was definitely the hardest just for the fact that, like, with the mask, I could put it on. I couldn’t breathe, but I could put it on, and then when I’m done, I could take it off.”

To make matters worse, Cobb discovered that the wipes he had been using to remove the paint were eventually recalled.

“But the paint took forever to get off. I had to use the wipes. Then I found out the wipes that I used got recalled.”