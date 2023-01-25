Jeff Cobb says he is interested in a potential WWE Royal Rumble appearance.

The NJPW star and former Lucha Underground World Champion spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co, where he speculates about potentially competing in WWE’s second biggest show of the year. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On a potential Royal Rumble appearance:

You never say never. But it all depends on if the stars lined up and all that stuff. Again, if they wanted me for some odd reason, then they’d have to go through the right avenues. I don’t think they could contact me directly because I don’t think that’s legal.

Doesn’t think he would be very good at a Rumble match:

I don’t know how those things work. But yeah, if for some odd reason, they were like, ‘Hey, we wanna put Jeff in the Royal Rumble,’ I’m not good at Royal Rumbles. I don’t want to run down to the ring either, so [laughs]. But yeah, if the stars aligned, I’d be totally down to do it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)