Jeff Cobb did an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, Cobb spoke about his tryout with WWE in 2014. He recalled being told that they didn’t want to hire anyone over the age of 30 despite them signing Kevin Owens around this time.

“Originally, my first tryout I ever had was in 2014. Then at that moment, or at that time, six of us got pulled to the side. We did some interviews, took some pictures, and then it switched in a couple of days or so, like, ‘We don’t want anybody over 30.’ At that time, NXT wasn’t as huge as it eventually became. I believe they just signed Kevin Owens at the time. They had all this influx of indie guys coming in, or bigger name indie guys, so they were like, ‘Okay, well, we don’t want anybody over 30, but then we make exceptions to the rules about this.’ A month later, there’s rumors like, ‘Okay, we don’t want any more independent guys because we have too many’, or whatever. So it changes and that’s totally fine. I can’t be upset about that because it’s their business model and it’s what they want to do with their company. So I didn’t hear from them for a long time.”

Cobb recalled being called by WWE before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.