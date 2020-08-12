Jeff Cobb Talks Time with AEW and Not Being Thrilled with Working In Florida

Jeff Cobb recently spoke with Fightful Select about his AEW status.

Cobb noted that he felt like things were good in AEW. In regards to the remaining dates that were rumored to be attached to his agreement earlier this year, Cobb said he thinks very highly of AEW but he wasn’t exactly excited to travel to Florida with how the stage has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk associated.

Cobb made his AEW debut on the February 12 edition of Dynamite, attacking current World Champion Jon Moxley as the hired gun of The Inner Circle. This is before Moxley won the title from Chris Jericho. Cobb lost to Moxley the following week in his in-ring debut on Dynamite.

Cobb has wrestled for ROH, wXw, NJPW and Warrior Wrestling since then. He’s rumored to sign with a promotion soon, but there’s no word yet on who. You can click here for recent news on Cobb’s talks with WWE.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.