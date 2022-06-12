Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan won the IWGP Tag Team Championships when they defeated the Bullet Club duo of Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens at NJPW Dominion.

The finish saw Cobb hit Tour of the Islands on Owens for the three count.

Post-match, Rocky Romero tried attacking the United Empire members, but was laid out for his efforts.

Ganadores y nuevos Campeones en Parejas IWGP: Great-O-Khan y Jeff Cobb. El reinado de Fale y Chase Owens termina luego de 42 días de tenerlos de adorno.

Rocky Romero intento atacar a los nuevos monarcas pero le dieron una golpiza. #njpw #njdominion #njpwdominion pic.twitter.com/JIxGH9CrzW — El Face Genérico 2.0 (@FaceGenerico) June 12, 2022

https://twitter.com/fraserjapan/status/1535871256314392576