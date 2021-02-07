Game Changer Wrestling has announced the full lineup for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport IV special, which will be taking place on February 13th exclusively on iPPV. The event will be headlined by superstar Jeff Cobb taking on GCW favorite Chris Dickinson. Check out the full lineup below.

-Jeff Cobb versus Chris Dickinson

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. versus Calvin Tankman

-Tom Lawlor versus Simon Grimm

-JR Kratos versus Alex Coughlin

-Kal Jak versus Nolan Edward

-Superbeast versus Bad Dude Tito

-Royce Isaacs versus Calder McColl

-Diego Perez versus Gil Guardado

Bloodsport V, which will be taking place one week later (February 20th) has yet to have a card released. Check it out below.