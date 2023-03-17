Jeff Cobb is hunting Kenny Omega.

The NJPW star and United Empire member put The Cleaner on notice after his matchup at yesterday’s New Japan Cup event. Cobb approached Omega at New Year’s Dash to let him know he was interested in challenging for the IWGP United States Championship, and told NJPW in a post-show conference that he may go to AEW to hunt Omega down.

Kenneth Omega, you have been running and running and running — no, let me rephrase it, you’ve been flying away from where Jeff Cobb is. How many miles do you have? Are you a Diamond status on Delta yet? Kenneth, you said come find you in America and I went to every spot you go to; Maid cafés, comic book shops, video game bars, nowhere to be seen so Kenneth, I’ve got a couple miles saved up myself. I may just come find you again… at your company. So Kenneth, sayonara and oyasumi.

Cobb did appear for AEW back in 2020 as a henchman for Chris Jericho, but ended up signing with NJPW shortly after.

