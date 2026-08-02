Jeff Cobb says he asked WWE for more opportunities to wrestle, speak and display his personality during the final months of his run. Appearing on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, Cobb explained that he feared becoming indistinguishable from the other wrestlers surrounding Solo Sikoa.

Cobb believed his limited presentation prevented WWE viewers from seeing what separated him from the rest of the group.

If I don’t show my personality, then I’m just Bodyguard #2. I wanted to do more, wrestle more. That’s what you signed me for, based off my wrestling.

Cobb joined WWE in 2025 and was renamed JC Mateo before the company released him in May 2026. He gave a mixed assessment when asked whether he accomplished enough during his year with the company.

Yes and no. I don’t want to sound like a bitter ex-employee. Could I have done more? Yes. Could they have given me more stuff to do? Yes. At the same time, ‘maximize your minutes.’ I tried to do that.

Cobb initially accepted whatever WWE assigned to him. His approach changed as he became more concerned about his lack of individual opportunities.

The first couple of months, I was more, ‘Yes, whatever you want from me.’ The last couple of months I was like, ‘Can I do more? Can I talk more?’

Cobb said he specifically requested appearances on Main Event and opportunities to work dark matches.

New Japan, we don’t do too much character stuff or vignettes. ‘You hired me for wrestling. Let me wrestle. Put me on Main Event. Put me in dark matches.’ ‘We’ll see.’

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.