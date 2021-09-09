As noted earlier this week, Jeff Hardy was trending worldwide on Twitter for almost 24 hours after fans were upset over how he was booked for the WWE 24/7 Title chase segment on Monday’s RAW from Miami. The segment featured Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, Drew Gulak and Jaxson Ryker chasing WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, who retained over Akira Tozawa and then avoided R-Truth and Drake Maverick.

In an update, Hardy appeared on the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, heard below, and commented on how he was used this past Monday.

“Monday night in Miami, that’s just what I felt like doing, that’s what I had to do,” Hardy said. “I was in the chase for the 24/7 Title and it just didn’t work out, man. It’s one of those things, man, I show up to work and do what they need me to do and move on. That’s in the past and this Monday is the future so I’m super excited.”

Hardy also commented on possibly moving to SmackDown for a potential feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“You know, The Tribal Chief is so strong,” Hardy said. “So that’s definitely a dream match, the dream match I have before my career is over, because I’ve never been in the ring and went head-to-head with Roman Reigns, ever. So that’s on my bucket list for sure, and I think it could be a very beautiful encounter.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.