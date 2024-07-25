Jeff Hardy speaks on his future in TNA.

The wrestling legend joined his old promotion after an odd run in AEW, which began back in 2022 and was halted due to injuries, as well as personal setbacks of Hardy remaining sober. During an interview on Busted Open Radio, he spoke about how much shame he feels for squandering the AEW opportunity, but plans on making it up to the fans, and his brother Matt, with his second chance in TNA.

Definitely to win the TNA Tag Team Titles. I still have so much guilt and shame from AEW giving me an opportunity, and even Matt, to me breaking trust with my personal issues and real life. I want to make that up to Matt. I will say right here that I will not break TNA’s trust. That is in my past. It feels good to have somewhat of a clean slate with that stuff and start fresh instead of having that guilt and shame about what I did in a certain world of pro wrestling.

Hardy was taken out by The System on the July 18th edition of TNA Impact!