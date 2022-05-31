AEW stars Jeff Hardy and Frankie Kazarian are set to host a concert with their bands this Thursday in Los Angeles.

Hardy’s PeroxWhy?Gen and Kazarian’s Gutter Candy will perform live at the world famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on Thursday, June 2. Kazarian’s band will open the show, while Hardy’s band will perform a special acoustic set later on.

The venue is only selling 500 tickets to the show. Hardy and Kazarian will meet fans after the show for photo-ops and autographs.

The following details were issued to us this week:

