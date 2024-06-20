Brother Nero is coming back to TNA Wrestling.

Following his surprise appearance at the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view last Friday night at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, Jeff Hardy has been announced for TNA Wrestling shows at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

“The Charismatic Enigma” has been announced for the TNA Total Nonstop Summer tour on June 28 and June 29.

Tickets are available at TNAWrestling.com.