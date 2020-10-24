WWE has released a new video playlist highlighting superstar Jeff Hardy’s most awe-inspiring moments during his illustrious career. Moments include Hardy diving off the Raw set, earning the Undertaker’s respect, winning the I.C. championship for the first time, his Whisper in the Wind off the top of the cage, his most recent United States title reign and more.

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter following last night’s episode of SmackDown to send a warning to his cousin Jey Uso, who he’ll be facing inside the Hell in a Cell at tomorrow’s pay per view. The Tribal Chief writes, “If you disrespect the Head of the Table … then you shouldn’t have a place at HIS table.

Actions have consequences and I will make you understand.”