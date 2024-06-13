Big news regarding a pro-wrestling legend.

Fightful Select reports that Jeff Hardy’s contract with AEW expires tomorrow and he is expected to hit the free agency market. Initially there was some time that could have been added onto Hardy’s AEW contract due to injury, but that is no longer the case.

TNA Wrestling is said to be interested in bringing Hardy in. His brother, Matt Hardy, finished up with AEW in April and is currently working for TNA once again as well. The Hardys never accomplished their goal of winning the AEW tag team titles.

Stay tuned.