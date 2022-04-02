AEW superstar Jeff Hardy spoke at the AdFreeShows media scrum about his final pro-wrestling run, and how much it hurts to deliver his signature maneuver, the Swanton Bomb. Highlights from the interview are below.

Confirms that this will be the Hardy’s final run in wrestling:

“Our last run. We’re getting older, you know? I’m 44, Matt’s 45, 46, 47. So I mean, it’s our last run. It’s gonna be special and I think AEW is the place we can actually do that open-minded. Like, it’s free. So it feels so good. I’m right exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

How much the Sawnton Bomb hurts him:

“Yeah, it hurts. It hurts. It hurts the guy. It’s no longer the Swanton Bomb, it’s the Crouton Bomb. The other night with Marc Quen, I just crushed him. It was terrible. It used to be, but actually we had an indie show with nZo and Cass and I really took care of him, man. So I rolled right off him. It’s one of those things, man. As you get older, you kind of like, lose control on certain things.”

