Willow The Whisp is definitely coming back.

Jeff Hardy confirmed the news during an appearance on the Battleground podcast, even teasing that his alter-ego character will have a new look.

“Well, I can tell you that it’ll look different than it did last time,” Hardy said. “Because there is a new version of the Willow face place plate mask in the making, and it’s looking pretty sick, like sick in a good way.”

Hardy continued, “So yeah, before it’s all said and done, Willow will definitely return here in Total Non-Stop Action.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)