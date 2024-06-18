Jeff Hardy confirms he is cleared to wrestle.

The former world champion last competed in a match against Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage, aired February 16 and recorded on February 14. During the No DQ match, Hardy sustained a broken nose but has now been medically cleared to wrestle again.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Hardy stated, “I am cleared to wrestle again with a broken nose mask.”

The exact date of Hardy’s return to the ring remains unknown.

Hardy’s contract with AEW expired at midnight on June 14, opening the door for his return to TNA Wrestling. At the end of TNA’s Against All Odds event, Hardy made a surprise appearance, assisting his brother Matt Hardy in fending off The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, & Brian Myers).