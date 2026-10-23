Jeff Hardy could be taking some time away from the ring as he continues dealing with a lingering neck injury.

The TNA Wrestling star has been battling neck issues since October 2025, when The Hardys faced DarkState at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

During the latest episode of his Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy spoke with Jon Alba about his brother’s condition and revealed that Jeff may soon take time off to address the injury.

“It’s gonna be interesting to see what my next character is, especially if Jeff takes a little time off to try and work on his neck a little bit,” Matt said. “That may be happening, I guess we’ll see.”

When Alba joked about Jeff’s reputation for taking risks in the ring, Matt clarified that the issue stems from a bulging disc that has continued bothering his brother for approximately a year.

“Well yeah, you know, it’s not necessarily that. Just that nagging, it’s been a year now since he had this bulging disc, which has been bugging him.”

Matt went on to explain that Jeff has already done what he can to manage the injury, but taking a break may be necessary to improve his condition.

“He’s going to — I think he’s done everything he can do in his power, I think he’s maybe gonna take some time off to get it fixed up and correct it as much as possible.”

As of now, Jeff has not officially announced plans to step away from the ring, and no timetable for a potential absence has been confirmed.

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