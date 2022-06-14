AEW star Jeff Hardy is scheduled to appear in a Volusia County, Florida court room on Tuesday, July 5.

We noted before how Hardy was bonded out of jail on his latest DUI charges on Monday night at around 7pm ET, which was just under 12 hours after he was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol. Hardy had his first court date scheduled for today at 1:30pm ET, but it was changed to “cancelled” after he bonded out of jail last night.

In an update, Volusia County court records have been updated and they now have Jeff scheduled to appear in front of Judge Raul A. Zambrano at 2:30pm on July 5, at the S. James Foxman Justice Center Courtroom 3 in Daytona Beach, FL.

Court records show that this is where Hardy will be officially arraigned on the three charges he picked up in the Monday morning arrest – second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

New details have also been revealed on what led to Hardy’s arrest, which was originally reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com. You can find links to our previous reports on the incident below, including Hardy’s mugshot photo, police footage that shows how officers had to approach Jeff with their guns drawn as he first failed to comply, how much alcohol Jeff admitted to drinking, how many 911 calls police received about Jeff’s driving, and more.

It was previously reported that Jeff, Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy were among the wrestling stars appearing at Dave & Buster’s in Orlando on Sunday night for the SlamDown VII convention. Jeff then performed a live acoustic set of his music, which was scheduled to go from 9:30-10:30pm. A source previously stated that Jeff was done with all of his Sunday night obligations by 10:30pm ET. He was later arrested near Daytona Beach, which is around one hour or so away from the Dave & Buster’s in Orlando. The arrest happened on Monday morning at 9:55am ET, which is around 12 hours after Hardy finished up with his obligations on Sunday night.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that after the signing and concert on Sunday night, Matt made sure his brother got to his hotel room. After that, Matt and his family flew back home to North Carolina, while Jeff remained in Florida.

Regarding Jeff driving without a license, Fightful notes that he’s maintained possession of a physical license, which is illegal here in North Carolina, and had used that license to rent vehicles during his time with WWE and AEW. It was noted that there had ont been any word of that causing issues for Jeff’s ability to rent cars outside of North Carolina.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced today that Hardy is being suspended without pay. AEW has offered treatment to Jeff, and Khan said he indicated that he is open to receiving that treatment. AEW will allow Hardy to return once he’s had treatment and maintained sobriety. You can find Khan’s statement at this link.

While The Hardys were pulled from this week’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, they are still being advertised for Saturday’s AAA Triplemania event in Tijuana. Matt and Jeff are scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico at the event. It was reported earlier how word going around said that AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will likely end up replacing The Hardys if they are pulled over Jeff’s arrest, but there’s been no update since then. The AAA titles would be on the line in that match if changed.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Hardy. Below are other links to our coverage of the Hardy incident, including the suspension announcement and a statement from Matt:

