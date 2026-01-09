Jeff Hardy is fighting through injuries during an important time for TNA Wrestling.

One-half of The Hardys, who are currently the TNA World Tag-Team Champions, “The Charismatic Enigma” has been dealing with multiple bulging discs in his neck.

The longtime pro wrestling star spoke about the injury while appearing on the Budget Cut podcast alongside Matt Hardy.

During the discussion, Jeff and Matt spoke about their scheduled title defense against The Righteous duo of Dutch and Vincent at the upcoming TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view, as well as their six-man tag-team tilt scheduled for the TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debut show.

While speaking about the subject, Hardy mentioned being in rough shape and fighting through injuries heading into the high-profile bouts.

“What’s different about me this year, I’ve been dealing with an injury since we dropped the titles at NXT. I actually have two bulging disks on the left side of my neck,” Hardy said. “It’s definitely better than it was at first, but we’ve been slower for two months now and that’s a little stress creator for me.”

Hardy assured fans that despite the injury, he’ll still be ready to rock and roll when the bell rings.

“I’m cleared,” he insisted. “I can go. I just have to be safe.”