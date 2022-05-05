Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured a singles matchup between the Undisputed Elite’s Bobby Fish and the legendary Jeff Hardy, where the winner would qualify for the first ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back and forth it would be Hardy who picked up the victory after connecting with his signature Swanton Bomb dive. Brother Nero now joins Samoa Joe, Dax Harwood, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and Darby Allin, who all previously qualified on past AEW programming. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

