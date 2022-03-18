On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy The Hardys spoke about Jeff’s arrival in AEW, and how they expected it to be delayed after he accidentally leaked that he would be joining the promotion during an interview last month. Highlights are below.

Thought that his debut would get delayed because he leaked he was going to AEW:

I was crazy nervous that whole day. It was so bizarre. The night before, I had no idea what time my flight would be, if I was going. I kept telling myself, ‘they’re probably going to wait until next week because…’ the interview I did at one of my music shows got leaked and I pretty much plainly said, ‘I’m going to AEW. I didn’t know until this morning.’ People went crazy. ‘Oh, that’s a spoiler,’ but it really wasn’t. All that was rushing through my mind and I thought, ‘Maybe they won’t do it tomorrow.

Matt Hardy added that he signed an extension with AEW on March 10th, and was negotiating the same deal he had for Jeff:

Tony (Khan) wasn’t going to speak to him until his contract was totally done. We were planting the seeds of me turning babyface and being able to re-team with Jeff at some point in the future, there wasn’t a set time of when it would happen for sure. That day, he literally didn’t have his travel until 6 and 7 that morning. He couldn’t get on the same flight as me because they were sold out. Even during that day, they were like, ‘Matt, you have this new contract, we can extend yours, you know how your contract is, what if we just offered Jeff that same thing?’ I was handling all of these things and passing that information on and expedite this process and do it swiftly.

