– Jeff Hardy used to joke that his daughter Ruby would be driving before he was. When Hardy told Chris Van Vliet that Ruby had beaten him to it, he apologized to the fans on the Chris Jericho Cruise for the times he’d driven under the influence.

“I was like, ‘Ruby, oh my God, you’re going to be driving before I am. I’m so envious of you.’ And sure enough, she is. But hey, I just want to say this. I apologize. I’m so embarrassed of that. It’s such a stupid act, such a childish thing to do, and I’m so ashamed.”

Hardy said that when he sees a news story about someone getting hurt or killed by an impaired driver, he thinks about what could have happened when he was behind the wheel. He explained why he still feels the need to say that out loud.

“I could have actually hurt or killed somebody. And I just want to say that I’m very sorry for those times I went out there and drove under the influence. It was so childish and unprofessional. So it makes me feel better when I do apologize just in front of crowds like this. So I apologize.”

– Hardy said WWE never discussed using Willow, his masked alter ego. TNA gave him a place to wrestle as Willow, and he already has a different mask for the next time he gets to play him.

“I have a brand new Willow mask, man. It’s super cool, man. And I definitely want to bring it to life. It’s going to take a lot to get ready, but it’s the new faceplate, and it looks very different than the original Willow mask. But Willow’s got such a good look, man. And I think this new look is going to be better than the older look and give it a new modern feel.”

– Hardy remembered meeting Randy Savage to put together their six-man tag in TNA. What he learned from Van Vliet was that the night he and AJ Styles teamed with Savage against Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Jeff Jarrett was also the Macho Man’s last match.

“I just remember marking out like crazy when meeting Randy Savage for the first time. That was the first time. … I was about to put together a match with the Macho Man Randy Savage.”

One part of planning the match still makes Hardy laugh. He couldn’t remember who pitched the spot, but he could remember Savage’s answer.

“There was something with a sunset flip, and they asked him if he could do something. I don’t know if it was Hall or Nash or Jeff. They asked him if he could do something. He said, ‘Oh, no. I can’t do that, brother. My knees might go flying into the front row.’”

Hardy also named the WWE rivalry he’d most like to revisit. Matt Boone covered why Hardy wants one more run against CM Punk in his original report from the interview.

Watch the full interview from Insight with Chris Van Vliet below.