Jeff Hardy once again lived up to his “Charismatic Enigma” moniker at TNA Bound For Glory 2025, delivering one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the night — and paying a painful price for it.

During The Hardys’ Tables Match against Team 3D, Hardy stunned the crowd with a Swanton Bomb off a towering ladder, crashing through a table with D-Von Dudley below. But what fans didn’t see in the moment was just how costly that dive turned out to be.

According to Matt Hardy on the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Jeff suffered a deep gash on the back of his head during the landing — an injury that required immediate medical attention backstage. He said,

“Yeah, Jeff had a big gash in the back of his head that had to be glued. They could’ve stitched it or glued it, but he did have a pretty bad cut. Looking back, I think Jeff didn’t want to crush D-Von when he landed, so he came up a little short on purpose. He kind of sacrificed himself to make it easier on D-Von.”

Matt explained that Jeff intentionally under-rotated on the Swanton to avoid putting the full impact on D-Von’s torso, taking the brunt of the fall himself instead. The result was a brutal self-inflicted landing that split the back of his head open — but also likely spared D-Von from serious injury.

Despite the injury, The Hardys managed to rally and secure the victory, closing the book on one of wrestling’s most storied rivalries in what marked the official farewell match for D-Von Dudley. The finish capped off a decades-long saga that stretched across WWE, ECW, and TNA — a fitting, emotional sendoff for Team 3D’s legendary careers.

In addition to recounting Jeff’s sacrifice, Matt also addressed speculation surrounding The Hardys’ TNA contracts, which are reportedly nearing expiration. He said,

“We may have re-signed already — who knows? I don’t know if I’d say 10 years though. I don’t think you could talk me into that unless you’re giving me that Saudi Arabia money. We might just squeeze in a couple years instead. That’s kind of what we’ve talked about and what we’re doing.”

While the brothers may not be locking in another decade-long run, Matt assured fans that The Hardys aren’t done yet. Whether they remain in TNA or explore new horizons, the North Carolina natives are still determined to go out swinging.