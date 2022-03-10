He has arrived.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Fort Meyers Florida featured Andrade El Idolo and the rest of the AHFO attacking Matt Hardy after weeks of disagreement and tension being built up. Darby Allin and Sting would come out to assist Matt, but the numbers were too much.

That was until Jeff Hardy appeared to make the save. The former WWE world champion received a huge ovation from the crowd, and instantly took control of the ring. This led to Matt and Jeff hitting their signature Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb combination.

LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBRAND!!!

It's @JEFFHARDYBRAND! 😱😱😱 #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!!! pic.twitter.com/oUuJpvsBrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially announce that Jeff Hardy has signed with the company, confirming weeks of reports and rumors that he would be coming in.