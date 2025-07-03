Jeff Hardy’s journey through the highs and lows of professional wrestling has been nothing short of extraordinary, both in and out of the ring. A beloved figure to fans worldwide, Hardy has faced significant personal struggles, particularly with substance abuse, which have often overshadowed his career.

One of the most pivotal moments came in June 2022, when Hardy was arrested on a felony DUI charge. The arrest report painted a troubling picture, stating that Hardy was unable to perform any of the field sobriety tests and blew a staggering 0.291 on the breathalyzer which is well above the legal limit of 0.08. This arrest led to Hardy serving over 30 days in jail and participating in a court-mandated DUI program, a critical step in his journey toward recovery.

Despite these setbacks, Hardy’s passion for wrestling remained steadfast. He made his return to the ring in April 2023, this time with AEW, where he rekindled his iconic tag team partnership with his brother, Matt Hardy. However, his time in AEW was brief, as he faced additional challenges. Still, his determination to overcome his struggles and stay in the ring kept him going, reminding fans of the talent and resilience that made him a legend in the industry.

The turning point for Hardy came when he shared with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show that he has been sober for three years. “Three years, two days,” Hardy proudly announced, marking a significant personal achievement.

On behalf of the staff at Wrestling Headlines, we would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jeff Hardy on this remarkable milestone. Three years of sobriety is an incredible accomplishment, and we commend him for his strength and perseverance. We look forward to seeing more of Hardy’s journey—both in his personal life and in his wrestling career. Keep pushing forward, Jeff!

