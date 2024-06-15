Brother Nero has returned!

As expected, Jeff Hardy made his return to TNA Wrestling this week.

At the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, June 14, “BROKEN” Matt Hardy came up short in his attempt to capture the TNA World Championship from Moose in the main event.

After the match, however, is where things got interesting.

Not fully satisfied with the victory, Moose was joined by the rest of The System in attacking “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, prompting Nic and Ryan Nemeth, as well as Joe Hendry to run out in an attempt to make the save.

Unfortunately for them, they ended up being guzzled up by The System members as well.

And then it happened.

The iconic sounds of The Hardy Boyz’ WWE theme song, which they have been using in AEW as well, hit the house speakers inside Cicero Stadium and out came “The Charismatic Enigma.”

Jeff Hardy ran to the ring with a special painted steel chair, which he used to begin cleaning house of The System members. He ended his post-match run-in with a top-rope Swanton Bomb on Moose, before posing with Hardy, Reby Hardy, Hendry and the Nemeth brothers to end the show.

