Jeff Hardy is now a free agent.

WWE released Hardy back in early December, but his 90-day non-compete clause officially expired today, making him a free agent.

Hardy is rumored to reunite with his brother Matt Hardy in AEW, but nothing is official as of this writing. Their farewell tour will begin this Saturday at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, MA, as noted at this link.

Stay tuned for more on Hardy’s future.

