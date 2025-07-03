Jeff Hardy has faced a tumultuous journey both inside and outside the wrestling ring, and in a recent interview, he opened up about the personal struggles that have impacted his career. Hardy reflected on his past mistakes, particularly his legal troubles, and how they affected his professional life. Despite his desire for a second chance, he feels that he was never fully given the opportunity to redeem himself. The guilt and shame from his arrests weighed heavily on him, and he often found himself battling negative thoughts about his future in wrestling.

“I totally understood why they didn’t want to give me that chance. They probably can’t trust me. I’m just a liability. I was telling myself all these terrible things about getting what I got and getting arrested again. There is so much guilt and shame involved in that. Naturally, I beat myself up about it. I just don’t think we ever had a fair chance because of that. I blame myself all the time,” said Jeff.

While Jeff acknowledged his own role in the situation, his brother Matt Hardy also weighed in on the matter. Matt expressed understanding about the challenges Jeff faced but also emphasized that his brother had done well to prove himself after returning to the ring. Matt discussed the potential for a reunion between himself, Jeff, Adam Cope, and Christian Cage, a group with a shared history that could have created significant value on screen. However, that opportunity never materialized, and Matt speculated that Tony Khan’s preferences for wrestling may have played a role in the decision-making process.

“That probably factors into things, I think. He was back and I feel like he did pretty good to prove himself. I figured there would be a little bit of a testing period with him. With myself, Jeff, Adam [Cope], and Jay [Christian Cage] all together. I figured they would at least have us in the ring and if we’re doing something together, it would be a hell of a segment because there is so much value in the four of us being together because of our history. It didn’t happen.”

Matt also shared his positive feelings towards Tony Khan, noting that the AEW boss had treated him well and paid him fairly, but hinted that Khan’s style of wrestling might not have aligned with the direction the Hardy brothers and their group envisioned. Despite this, it’s clear that the Hardy brothers remain committed to making their mark in the wrestling world.

Source: Podcast

Transcript: Fightful