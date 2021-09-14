During a recent interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke on his journey back to the WWE at Wrestlemania 33. Here’s what he had to say:

It was the craziest thing. It all started with with Matt’s idea of the ‘Expedition of Gold’, and I had no idea what he was talking about when he first brought this up. But we were kind of just following his lead with the Broken Universe stuff. It just led from one set of tag team titles, to another set of tag team titles, to the set of tag team titles, which is the WWE World Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania, and it all just built up to that moment.

Going from TNA, to Ring of Honor, to WWE, where it all kind of started for us, the ‘Expedition of Gold’, and it ended perfectly by becoming the WWE Tag Team Champions. When it comes to high spots and moments in WWE, that’s up there for me. You can get speared 20 feet in there or hanging up there with D-Von Dudley and trying to get the titles, jump off 20 foot ladders. But going out through that curtain that night in Orlando at WrestleMania in 2017, that took it off, and that’s the moment for me, returning to where it all started and to where it hopefully ends.