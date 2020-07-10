Jeff Hardy On Which Of His Prior Rivalries His Current Feud With Sheamus Reminds Him Of

During his appearance on The Bump, Jeff Hardy spoke on the similarities between his feud with Sheamus and his feud with C.M. Punk. Here’s what he had to say:
It’s definitely a huge motivator, man. Since my early 20’s, I’ve been in and out of addiction – the roller coaster of good and bad. Sadly, but in a creative sense, it’s been a big power for me.
Even back in the days of feuding with [CM] Punk, it kind of reminds me of that with Sheamus. It can be extremely uncomfortable at times, but that’s when I’ve got to stay strong on my beliefs, and where I am right now.
You can check out the interview below:
Credit: The Bump. H/T WrestlingInc.
