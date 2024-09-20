Jeff Hardy paid homage to Bray Wyatt on Thursday night.

During the post-Victory Road 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, September 19, The Hardys boys appeared in a backstage segment with Masha Slamovich.

The segment saw Jeff Hardy donning special face-paint in the same style as late wrestling legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) during his “Fiend” days in WWE.

Later in the show, The Hardys joined Masha Slamovich to defeat The System team of Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and Tasha Steelz in a six-person mixed-tag-team main event.