WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Digital Spy to talk all things pro-wrestling, which included the former world champion pitching a fun storyline angle between his popular Willow character, and The Fiend. Hardy believes that if you pair the two as partners, it could eventually lead to a major program.

I think there’s something magical that can happen between Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt and The Fiend and Willow, my alter Nero that will come back to the life. I have this huge vision of, like a black wedding dress and Willow’s almost like, not him or her, but just God. Some kind of weird figure that doesn’t make sense to anybody. Somehow him and The Fiend either team together or either fight each other. I think first, maybe we’ll team together and then fight each other. It’s crazy, it’s very cinematic and I think there’s something very special that can happen between The Firefly Fun House and the Fly Light Zone and the imagination here at my property. I can’t wait. I can’t wait because it’s possible, man. it’s totally possible.

This isn’t the first time Hardy has mentioned wanting to work with Bray Wyatt, or more specifically, The Fiend. Is that a program you would be interested in seeing?