Jeff Hardy is opening up about the ongoing neck issues that have contributed to his recent absence from TNA Wrestling programming.

The former WWE Champion has been dealing with persistent neck pain, with his brother Matt Hardy revealing in late October that Jeff could be taking some time away from the ring to recover.

During a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Hardy discussed his current condition and admitted that concerns about potentially suffering a more serious injury have become a regular part of his preparation before matches.

“I’m feeling alright. It’s just a nagging pain that will not go away. Pretty much before every match, I’m always scared and I freak myself out. I’m going, oh my God, this might be the match that it may become herniated. So dealing with that fear has been kind of rough. But I’m just trying to be safe.”

Despite those concerns, Hardy acknowledged that his confidence in performing high-risk maneuvers sometimes makes it difficult to hold back, particularly when an opportunity presents itself to deliver one of his signature Swanton Bombs.

“I did a pretty crazy Swanton in my last TNA pay-per-view. So actually, it’s kind of hard for me to resist those opportunities because I feel so comfortable and confident when I do those, and we got those foam fingers back now. I was like, if I do this big Swanton, I gotta put those on my hands. Sure enough, I put them on my hands and arms wide open and nailed it.”

Hardy has been off TNA television since being written out of storylines following an attack by syX, which was presented as the character being “killed” on television.

Also during the interview, Jeff Hardy revealed his goal of returning to WWE for one more rivalry with CM Punk.