WWE Intercontinental champion Jeff Hardy recently spoke to BT Sport regarding his popular “No More Words” theme, and reveals that he plans on using the song as his entrance once WWE gets crowds back from COVID-19. Hardy also confirmed that was part of the stipulation of him re-signing with WWE.

No More Words,’ when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing. ‘If we get in front of people again, I’d like to use No More Words again, because I know ya’ll own it.’ That was the deal for me re-signing. That’s gonna be the ticket, when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again…I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.

Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)