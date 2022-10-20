Jeff Hardy’s new court date for his June arrest has been set for Thursday, November 17.

Hardy was originally scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on August 17, and then again for this week, October 19. Hardy’s attorneys filed for another continuance on October 18, and it was granted yesterday. In the motion for continuance, it was stated that Hardy’s attorneys recently provided extensive mitigation materials to the prosecution, and that the parties require additional time to negotiate a potential pre-trial resolution.

The motion indicates that the two sides are working towards a plea bargain that will prevent a trial.

Hardy is now scheduled to be in Judge Raul Zambrano’s court room on Thursday, November 17 at 8:30am at the Justice Center Courtroom 3 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

As we’ve noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested back on Monday, June 13 in Volusia County, Florida, and charged second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. The felony charge carries up to 5 years in prison if convicted. He was bonded out of jail that evening, and it was later reported that he entered a rehab facility on Tuesday, June 21. AEW President Tony Khan announced back in June that Jeff was suspended indefinitely, and without pay. Khan noted that the suspension will stand until Hardy underwent treatment and is able to maintain sobriety. Khan noted in late June that Jeff was doing much better following the arrest. Hardy initially filed a plea of not guilty on June 28.

Matt Hardy stated back in early September that they were “getting close to learning” an update on Jeff’s future.

“So I’ll be taking a definitive direction soon,” Matt added. “I’m extremely excited to get on a path so I can haul & kick ass.”

The Hardys last wrestled together at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, when they defeated The Young Bucks.

