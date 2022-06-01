The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Jeff talked about turning down the offer to be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. This was after the company released him in December and he was still waiting for his non-compete clause to expire.

“Well, first of all, I don’t want to go in there without my brother and it’s not my time. This is too early. This is crazy.’ So yeah, it was very emotional. I was like, ‘What are they trying to do because naturally, I’m going to be reunited with my brother in AEW when I’m free of WWE.’ I told my wife what had happened. I said, ‘I can’t believe what they just offered me.’ So it was very emotional, but I happily declined it.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription