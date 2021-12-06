WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home by officials this weekend.

Hardy missed tonight’s WWE live event from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around is that he was sent home from the road, according to PWInsider.

Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, Texas, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd.

Hardy reportedly went into the crowd at that point, followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre.

Hardy was not backstage for tonight’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.

There is still no concrete word on what led to Hardy disappearing at Saturday’s live event, and why he was sent home from the road.

Hardy last worked on TV during Friday’s SmackDown as he and McIntyre interrupted an episode of Happy Talk with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin. WWE then announced Hardy and McIntyre vs. Moss and Corbin for next Friday’s SmackDown, which would be a rematch from the November 26 SmackDown match that Hardy and McIntyre won.

Stay tuned for more on Hardy’s WWE status.

