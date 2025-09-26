— Jeff Hardy says he’s manifesting a run in WWE NXT and has his sights set on the Tag Team Championships. The veteran star appeared on the “I Love Wrestling” podcast and spoke about his mindset and goals. He said,

“I definitely meditate, and I manifest a lot. As pro wrestlers, we manifest in their future all the time, but I kind of manifest these days. Over a year ago, if not two years ago, I was meditating and manifesting the thought of us showing up in NXT. Sure enough, that eventually happened, and definitely for me, it’s to be the NXT Champions. That is on my list of things to accomplish.”

His comments arrive as NXT and TNA have just kicked off a crossover storyline, with the TNA roster invading NXT on this week’s episode. The two promotions will continue their big weekend with TNA Victory Road on Friday and NXT: No Mercy on Saturday.

— IYO SKY is heading back to Marigold, where she’ll face Mayu Iwatani at Grand Destiny. The promotion released a new video featuring the WWE star announcing the match for the October 26th event.

This marks SKY’s second appearance for Marigold; she previously scored a win over Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny in July 2024.

— Logan Paul has filed an injunction over a disputed piece of the United Center floor autographed by Michael Jordan.

According to a report from ESPN, Paul filed the motion against Heritage Auctions on September 25th regarding the item, which he won in a recent auction. The floor section was advertised as coming from the Bulls’ home court used between 1994 and 1998, with certification from Upper Deck Authentication.

Paul argues that the piece does not match the court from that era. While Heritage claims the floor had simply been repainted and resurfaced, PSA/DNA’s photo-matching certificate reportedly connected the section to the early 2000s instead.

Paul also contends that Heritage prevented him from investigating the item’s authenticity before collecting payment. The auction house required the $562,555.42 winning bid (including buyer’s premium) to be paid by September 25th, with the warning that failure to pay would forfeit his rights to the piece.

Paul’s legal team requested a temporary restraining order and injunction, both of which the court granted, with a hearing scheduled for October 9th.

His attorney told ESPN, “It goes without saying that authenticity is everything in the collectibles community. Collectors like Logan deserve, and are entitled to, proof of authenticity that holds up under scrutiny and addresses glaring holes and inconsistencies.”

Heritage Auctions issued its own statement in response, as you can see below:

“We stand behind every item that we sell. This lot would not have been included for sale at auction unless we were fully confident in its authenticity.”