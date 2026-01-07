Jeff Hardy has a ‘breakthrough, mind-blowing’ idea that he has in store to make his appearance at the historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debut episode a memorable one.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Open and Direct Discussions podcast, “The Charismatic Enigma” spoke about the idea, as well as such topics as giving up motocross for his pro wrestling career, and a never-before-told story about his match at WrestleMania 25.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On plans for a never-before-seen face paint for the TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC debut: “The reason I got my full beard going on right now, I have a … I feel like it’s going to work, but a breakthrough, mind-blowing, never-done-before face paint idea for January the 15th. It comes off the way I’m thinking, man. It’s going to be one of a kind. No, it won’t be glow. It won’t be glow. It’ll just be super impressive.”

On giving up motocross for his pro wrestling career: “Yeah, my first childhood dream I remember was being a professional baseball player with the Atlanta Braves. I was dead set on that because I was always best at baseball. But then I got a dirt bike when I was around 12 years old because I love motocross and wanted a dirt bike so bad and finally got one and got into motocross. At this time, I’d already started wrestling on trampolines in our backyard every now and then, a real ring or whatever. It finally came up to, I was racing, motocross as an amateur, and I was wrestling on a pretty high independent level, and it just, there was a moment when I said, ‘okay, I think I was born to be a pro wrestler. I love riding this machine, but my body can be my machine,’ because I think I was gifted to be a pro wrestler, and that’s when I stopped racing and really focused on pro wrestling, and here I am, so many moons later.”

On he and Matt being told to ‘go-home’ after the ladder leg-drop at WrestleMania 25: “I can say I was the first one to ever take the first Twist Of Hate in the chair. Because after the big leg drop, there was a signal through the referee to like, go home then, but my exact words, I had two words for that, and it was like, ‘fuck that,’ and then we did the Twist Of Hate, and I was so proud of the way it looked.”

