WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with SPORTBible to discuss a variety of topics, including a crazy spot he pitched to WWE back in the day which involved Brock Lesnar, as well as Hardy looking back at some of the rougher bumps he’s taken in his career. Highlights are below.

Talks about crazy spot he wanted to try with Brock Lesnar:

Back in the day I was wrestling Brock Lesnar and I had this idea. Me and Kurt Angle actually tried it but we failed. The idea was for Brock to spear me upside down as I’m doing the Swanton Bomb and they shut it down real quick back then. In the other wrestling world known as TNA, we tried it but we failed. We were close but we failed.

