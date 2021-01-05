WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with SPORTBible to discuss a variety of topics, including a crazy spot he pitched to WWE back in the day which involved Brock Lesnar, as well as Hardy looking back at some of the rougher bumps he’s taken in his career. Highlights are below.
Talks about crazy spot he wanted to try with Brock Lesnar:
Back in the day I was wrestling Brock Lesnar and I had this idea. Me and Kurt Angle actually tried it but we failed. The idea was for Brock to spear me upside down as I’m doing the Swanton Bomb and they shut it down real quick back then. In the other wrestling world known as TNA, we tried it but we failed. We were close but we failed.
Talks about rough bumps he took in matches from his past:
I watched one [match] with D-Von Dudley. We watched the match back and it was so rushed because we were cut on time but it was such a good match. Now, in my older life, I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t do that now!’ But back then it was so crazy-cool. No regrets, I love everything I’ve ever done and I’m going to achieve more before I pass away hopefully. No regrets. I’m at one with earth, man. When we talk about spirituality, I feel like the wind and when I look at the moon and the sun, I’m connected to everything. I’m so blessed to be here and it’s amazing. Just recently with that Symphony of Destruction match, I did a Swanton through the table and my head hit the stairs. But when he hit me in the ass with the guitar from the whisper in the wind, man my back is still hurting from that and here we are two weeks later! That Swanton Bomb to D-Von and Bubba Dudley in that first TLC match really hurt my back and my hands were bruised for like two weeks. But we heal. I’m lucky enough to heal so there’s no serious injuries, which is amazing. The other day we had the six-man tag with the New Day and they said, ‘You do this big spot and hit the whisper in the wind’. I told them, ‘I can’t hit the whisper in the wind tonight because my back hurts!’