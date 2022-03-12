AEW superstar and pro-wrestling legend Jeff Hardy recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where the former world champion named his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestlers, as well as what his favorite matches and feuds were in WWE. Highlights are below.

His Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestlers:

“Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan.”

His favorite matches of all time:

“Probably all TLC matches. Solo wise, myself versus The Undertaker for the World Title.”

Says one of his favorite feuds was with Umaga:

“Favorite feud of all time. Yep.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)