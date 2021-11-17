Jeff Hardy recently spoke with BT Sport and revealed that he signed a two-year contract with WWE last year.

It was reported in September 2020 that Hardy signed a new WWE deal for “closer to 2 to 3 years in length” but not 5 years. Hardy confirmed the contract details in this new BT Sport interview, and talked about the “No More Words” theme song being a part of the deal.

“That was the deal when I re-signed. I was like, ‘I’ll sign for two years as long as I get my old theme back called No More Words.’ We came to find that they owned the song so there was no reason I couldn’t. My first night in front of a live audience, I got it back and it’s just like it never left. It was so powerful. I think [WWE] realized, ‘Yeah, that was a good decision,'” Hardy said.

Hardy was asked what would’ve happened if the WWE crowd didn’t recognize his “No More Words” theme song.

Hardy booed and replied, “I would say, ‘I was wrong.’ Everything worked out great and I’m happy it worked out the way it did.”

WWE brought back the theme song on the July 19 edition of RAW.

Hardy is currently working the WWE SmackDown brand and will be a part of Team SmackDown at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

