Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Charismatic Enigma” spoke about

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his neck injury: “It’s better. This past Monday and Tuesday, it felt really good. Then we flew out here and I fell asleep a little funky on the plane. And I remember like jerking my head up one time and it hurt. So it was hurting a little more than it did Monday and Tuesday, but overall, man, it’s feeling good. It’s definitely better. So this has been a little over three months now. I’ve been dealing with two bulging discs on the left side of my neck.”

On when it happened: “This happened when we dropped the titles at the NXT Halloween Havoc show. It was one of those things, man. You couldn’t even tell. It looked completely fine. Like I landed flat, but I was on the big guy’s shoulders. The one guy jumped off the ladder, clotheslined me off. And the idea was for me to go through the table, but I kind of overshot the table and he just broke the table and my head just hit the mat. And it was a little whiplash like that. It felt terrible. I mean, it definitely felt like a concussion and I was close to being knocked out. But that’s when it happened, man. Two bulging discs on the left side of my neck, but I’m feeling much better.”

Catch The Hardys in action tonight in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for complete TNA iMPACT Results coverage.