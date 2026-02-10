Jeff Hardy has had a wide-variety of special face-paint designs throughout the years.

And for various reasons.

Heading into the TNA No Surrender 2026 special event on Friday, February 13, 2026 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., “The Charismatic Enigma” spoke to Reel Appreciation about a special idea he has in mind for a Jason Voorhees-inspired design for the show taking place on Friday The 13th.

Additionally, one-half of The Hardys spoke during the interview about how he feels Leon Slater is the future face of TNA, while also taking some time to describe his own new Spinal Destination submission move.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Leon Slater: “Without a doubt, another exciting thing about Nashville, Leon Slater’s going to be back. The Swanton 450 guy, man. So he’s going to be back in action, and he is the future of pro wrestling, man. It’s so cool to work with him and just see what he’s doing at such a young age. So he’s definitely going to lead TNA into the future.”

On The Spinal Destination submission move: “One of the positive things that has come from this neck injury is I have me a submission hold now and it’s almost perfected. It’s like a reversible Nelson. So my hands are on the guy’s like chin and I bend him back over my right knee and it’s it affects the spine. I threw away my, one of my first ideas was like the empty Nelson, like, and then, and then empty Noslin doing Nelson backwards. But today I actually- like it popped in my head. The Spinal Destination, I think is going to be the name of the submission that I’ve developed from this neck injury. So I’m super stoked about that.”

On a potential special Jason Voorhees-inspired face-paint style for TNA No Surrender 2026, which takes place on Friday The 13th: “Just had an idea before I forget to say it. Maybe for February, Friday the 13th might be a good time to try the Jason Voorhees face paint. You know, I know I had the little red thing. I have to study it and check out some of the Jason Voorhees looks. But yeah, I might break that out for this Friday the 13th show.”

Make sure to join us here on 2/13 for complete TNA No Surrender 2026 Results from Nashville, TN.