Jeff Hardy was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on a potential feud with the Young Bucks and how he felt about his first big ladder spot in AEW since joining earlier this year. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Excited for a potential feud with the Young Bucks, but admits that it is intimidating:

“Yeah, but Matt [Hardy] asked me after — like, Private Party’s amazing just like FTR and Young Bucks. [After] The Young Bucks and FTR match, Matt asked me, ‘What did that match mean to you? What’d you think of it?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. It’s just amazing’ and he said, ‘It’s intimidating, because we’re older’ and the idea of going through a program with The Young Bucks right now is very intimidating, but it’ll still be great.”

On his first big ladder spot in AEW, which was against The Butcher and The Blade:

“It is wild and crazy [Jeff jumping off the ledge onto Butcher & Blade] but damn, when I did that, I asked for a 14’’ footer — no, 12’’ footer. Butcher and Blade and man, I was so scared to get up on top of that thing. I was so afraid, but the fear is part of the fun. Once you get up there and, ‘F*ck it. We’re okay.”

