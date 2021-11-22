Jeff Hardy discussed the possibility of taking on Edge one more time while speaking with SportBIBLE.
The two have had some legendary TLC matches in the past, but have yet to work together since Edge came out of retirement and returned to in-ring action in 2019.
“Actually, last month I spoke to Edge and I think he said something, ‘I think we gotta do it one more time’. Totally. Even in the rumble last year, I didn’t last no time – I was in and out and he won the rumble.
I had said beforehand that it would be cool if me and Edge had this face off, just for a moment because of our history. As long as he keeps his health and I keep mine, that’s another big match,” he said.