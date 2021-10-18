Jeff Hardy made an appearance on Out of the Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Possibly being a heel in WWE:

“Yea, it does, but when I did the anti-Christ thing, it’s really hard to make people hate me. I think it would have to be done in a different way, but it would be something that I’ve never really dove into before.”

His veteran’s role in the ring now:

“It is weird because I know I’m not as fast as I used to be, especially since I broke my leg back in 2015. I ended up having knee surgery. I just can’t jump like I used to. Things are a lot slower, but it’s cool, especially when I still see paint on my action figure. That never gets old. That makes all that time painting my face worth it. Then when I see the action figure, I remember that image I had in my mind that day before I brought it to life. I’m just doing my job. It’s my time to give back, but I think there’s something that I have to figure out as well and is kind of needed because I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be wrestling, almost like a darker side of Jeff Hardy I think, needs to come out. I haven’t figured it out yet, but I’ve had these crazy ideas. I wrote down a few of them. It’s my time to focus more on the character stuff instead of the high flying moves, the TLC matches, and all of that stuff. I think there’s something that’s waiting to be unleashed within me.”

