WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Felger & Massarot about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his 2020 feud with Sheamus, and how there was an element of Hardy’s past addictions used in the storyline. Hear Hardy’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Calls angles like that therapy for him:

It was just an idea. It all starts as an inkling, a concept. Naturally, they ask if you’re comfortable with it and for me, all that stuff is therapy. It’s being honest with the world and the people who have provided me with an incredible living over the years with my fans and the WWE universe.

Says he’s open to everything and has never felt uncomfortable with anything WWE has pitched him:

I’m open minded to anything. If I feel comfortable with it, I roll with it. I’ve never felt uncomfortable with anything they’ve pitched to me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)